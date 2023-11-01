Marcus Jordan, Who Plans To Marry Larsa Pippen, Wants Father Michael Jordan To Be His ‘Best Man’

Videos by OutKick

Marcus Jordan is absolutely blind to the awkward situation he’s put his father, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, in.

Appearing on Pablo Torre’s podcast, Marcus Jordan announced that he’d like his father to be his best man in his eventual marriage with Larsa Pippen, despite no official confirmation as of yet.

Larsa listened on, seemingly frozen from the neck up.

Little MJ has been unofficially engaged to Larsa, hinting at a wedding without an official engagement in place. Just major teasing of the engagement, in a typical reality show rollout.

Marcus Jordan stated that he’d like to ask his father as part of the Jordan “tradition.”

Critics have objected to Larsa’s 16-year age gap with Marcus, 32, but that hasn’t stopped the duo from preparing to tie the knot.

But is this a dream doomed to fail, considering MJ’s contentious past with the Pippens?

Young M.J. said: “I was the best man at [my dad’s] wedding, and I was the best man at my brother’s wedding,” Marcus said. “Obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going, is my thoughts on it.”

Michael Jordan has been fairly mum on the relationship, mostly due to his testy past with Scottie Pippen, who was married to Larsa Pippen for 20 years. She finalized her divorce with Scottie in 2021.