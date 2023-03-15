Americans Expected To Gamble Staggering Amount On March Madness

Videos by OutKick

The cash will be flowing in America during March Madness.

The first play-in games started Tuesday night and more will happen tonight. By the time noon EST rolls around tomorrow, the country will be locked and loaded for the regular games.

American adults plan on wagering $15.5 billion on the NCAA Tournament, according to projections from the American Gaming Association.

March Madness is a hit with gamblers. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The amount of people who are expected to whip out their wallets and throw down some cash is also staggering. The AGA projects 31 million Americans will be with a traditional book/casino/bookie, 21.5 million people will bet with friends and the best number of all, 56.3 million Americans will be in a bracket contest.

To put it as simply as possible, Americans LOVE March Madness and love getting in on the action.

More than 50 million people will put together a bracket. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

March Madness is king in America.

You simply can’t beat March Madness. You can’t do it. Anyone who says you can is lying to you. It’s that simple. It’s the best time of year.

For three weeks, we get to tune out everything, get some wings and burgers on the grill, a massive amount of light beer on ice, turn on as many screens as we can find and just get after it.

Events like March Madness are truly what separate America from the Godless communists around the globe. They have their soccer and we have our college basketball in March. I’ll take the one run by the same country to visit the moon twice. The fact so much money will be gambled just goes to show how fired up and passionate people are.

It’s actually almost the exact same number that was wagered on the Super Bowl. Americans truly love gambling on big sporting events.

March Madness will generate huge gambling numbers. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Make sure to follow along with all the action here at OutKick. By the time the games start tomorrow, everyone will be locked, cocked and ready to rock for the next few weeks. If you’re interesting in throwing some cash down, make sure to check out this promo from DraftKings:

Here’s the deal: Bet $5 on any team during the NCAA Tournament and you’ll be automatically given $200 in Bonus Bets, available to new users. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.