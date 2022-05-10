in Soccer

Marcelo Demoted From Soccer Club For Continuously Farting

Brazilian soccer star Marcelo farted his way out of the big leagues.

After being demoted from Lyon’s top squad last August, Marcelo’s contract was terminated in January, the club citing only “inappropriate behavior” as the reason. His release prompted plenty of questions that had largely gone unsettled.

Those inquiries were answered Tuesday when sources told ESPN that Marcelo’s stinky career path was a result of continuous farting and laughing. Apparently Marcelo was cutting it up and cutting the cheese in front of Lyon manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho, neither of whom appreciated the sounds and smells.

Upon laughing out of (presumably) both ends, the 34-year-old Marcelo was expelled from Lyon’s top club shortly after a 3-0 loss at the hands of Angers.

Once playing for Lyon Il, Marcelo appeared in 11 games, scoring 3 goals. His contract was terminated earlier this year and within two days of the termination he signed with Bordeaux – seemingly the perfect fit. The club stinks – they are currently in the bottom of the Lique 1 table and just seven points from safety.

At the time, Bordeaux likely sought out Marcelo to light a fire under the underperforming club. Not a bad idea, so long as no one’s putting a flame underneath Marcelo.

 

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

