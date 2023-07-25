Videos by OutKick

Lucas Ramirez (who goes by Luca) is the son of 12-time MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez, and his swing looks just like his father’s— from a different side of the plate. The rising senior in high school committed to play for Tennessee back in January and is slated to join the Volunteers in 2024.

However, should he keep mashing dingers like he did over the weekend, Ramirez may not even make it to college. MLB organizations are going to find it hard not to draft the former Red Sox outfielder’s son and pay him enough money to get him in a farm system ASAP.

Luca, despite his last name, is his own player.

At 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, Ramirez hits lefty from a spread stance with a big pull back load, great bat speed and raw power. While his bat is his best asset, he is also athletic on defense with great footwork and an easy, right-handed throwing motion. His dad also taught him the ins-and-outs of taking a good route in the field.

As recently as the beginning of July, Luca Ramirez ran a 6.7-second 60-yard dash. He was clocked at 90 miles per hour with a throw from the outfield, and an exit velocity of 96 miles per hour on his swing.

During a Perfect Game tournament over the weekend, Ramirez got every inch of a walk-off home run during the semi-finals. Rather than politely putting his bat in the box and swiftly jogging around the bases, he took a moment to admire his work before turning to his dugout and celebrating all the way down the first base line.

Lucas Ramirez KNEW he got all of this WALK-OFF 💣@Lucas_Ramirez24 x #WWBA pic.twitter.com/KRjwy7OnkG — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) July 23, 2023

There wasn’t a bat flip. There wasn’t anything egregious. Here’s another look:

Lucas Ramirez (‘24 FL) with maybe the biggest swing of the week, launching this baseball high into the trees to walk us off in the semis and secure a spot in the championship. #WWBA @Florida_PG #Vols commit pic.twitter.com/GB7jbQPjxR — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 23, 2023

Luca Ramirez set the internet on fire.

Although his home run celebration was relatively tame, Ramirez’s pimp job still managed to inspire anger. Jeff Frye, a retired MLB second baseman who has served as a certified MLBPA agent for 20 years, was very upset.

Thanks @MLB for encouraging kids to act foolishly on a baseball field. I’m sure this young man has a bright future but I played against his dad who was a great hitter and I never saw him do this. #shegone #letthekidsplay @@MLBPAA @MLBNetwork @WillClark22 @TheRealJHair pic.twitter.com/4YKutJGFKO — Fryedaddy (@shegone03) July 24, 2023

Frye’s tweet referenced that he played with Manny. He said that Manny never did anything like what Lucas did over the weekend.

Perhaps he forgot about Game 2 of the 2007 ALDS.

A walk-off home run in the MLB playoffs is different than a walk-off home run during a summer league tournament, sure. But is it really? At their core, are the two scenarios not the same?

Manny Ramirez played loud. As does his son, Luca Ramirez.

Is that so wrong?