Tennessee baseball received a high-profile commitment on Friday afternoon and it comes with a lot of excitement about the potential of getting him on campus. Manny Ramirez’s son, Lucas (who goes by Luca), announced his decision to play for the Volunteers on Instagram.

As the son of a 12-time MLB All-Star, Luca has baseball in his blood. His swing looks just like that of his dad— other than the fact that they hit from opposite sides of the plate.

Tennessee, especially since hiring Tony Vitello as head coach, plays extremely loud. The Vols are not shy when it comes to their antics and backed them up with the best record of the 2022 regular season.

Manny Ramirez was similar in his on-field swagger and off-field persona.

It’s the perfect match and he is very excited for his son.

Luca, despite his last name, is his own player. The Class of 2024 commit is more than just his father’s son.

At 6-foot-3, 194 pounds, Luca hits lefty from a spread stance with a big pull back load, great bat speed and raw power. While his bat is his best asset, he is also athletic on defense with great footwork and an easy, right-handed throwing motion. His dad also taught him the ins-and-outs of taking a good route in the field.

Will He Make It To Knoxville?

The addition is obviously a good one for Tennessee. Luca ranks as the No. 16 player in his class and the fourth-ranked player at his position by Perfect Game.

However, as is always the case with top-ranked prospects, the Volunteers will have to fight to get him on campus. Luca could be drafted early, which may lead him to take the money and enter the minor league ranks before ever stepping into the box in Knoxville.

Either way, having Manny Ramirez’s son commit to the program will turn some heads in Tennessee’s direction. That is a guarantee!