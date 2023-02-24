Manny Machado Justifies Opt Out Decision by Talking About the ‘Price of Eggs’

Videos by OutKick

Manny Machado has already informed the San Diego Padres that he intends to opt out of the remainder of his contract after 2023.

READ: MANNY MACHADO GIFTS PADRES FANS AN ‘F-YOU’ DAYS BEFORE SPRING TRAINING, WILL OPT OUT AFTER SEASON

After a few disappointing seasons, Machado has timed his opt out perfectly, one year after putting together an outstanding season in San Diego.

He had a 152 wRC+, hit 32 home runs and contributed his usual exemplary defense on his way to a 7.4 WAR season.

Those numbers almost certainly factored into his announcement, as Machado clearly believes he can exceed 5-years and $150 million on the open market.

Most fans likely understand that his motivation for opting out is almost certainly financial. But in a recent radio interview with 97.3 The Fan, Machado tried to explain his thought process. And it, uh, it did not go well.

He started by explaining that he loves San Diego and the Padres organization.

“It’s obviously a hard decision for me and my family, but it’s not about myself or anything. Some people might say, ‘He just wants the money.’ No, we love San Diego. We have a home there. We love this organization, we love the way things have been moving around here, and going in the right direction,” Machado said.

But that’s where things went off the rails.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres celebrates his solo home run in the first inning during game two of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Machado Worried About the Price of Eggs?

He continued by saying that MLB is a business, and that the market for superstar players has grown. And that the pace of salary increases is justifiable because the “price of eggs” has gone up. Wait, what?

“But at the end of the day, sometimes business is business. And I think it wouldn’t be in my interest if I — you know, the market has changed in five years, Machado said. “In one year it’s changed. You see it in life, you see it in the real world. Let’s take away baseball. The price of eggs is how much? It’s just life. Things change, a lot of things change. Ultimately, the markets change, right?”

Machado has made roughly $142,000,000 in his career, and is currently guaranteed another $180 million including the 2023 season. If he’s worried about the price of eggs, something has gone very, very wrong.

Ultimately, this was a very poorly made point, albeit a mostly accurate one. He’s accurately explaining that the market for talent has grown substantially. And so his value has also grown, exceeding the 5-years, $150 million he wants to renegotiate.

Machado is also very clearly aware of the impacts of inflation too.

READ: PADRES STAR MANNY MACHADO ROCKS ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ T-SHIRT

But there’s gotta be a better way to say it than that.

Longevity Another Concern for Manny

Inarticulate phrasing aside, he combined another accurate point with yet another piece of out-of-touch financial concerns.

He apparently wants to play until he’s “at least” 42-years-old, so signing a long term extension could guarantee that opportunity.

“You see the offers that are being offered out there. I’ll be 36 at the time that my contract will be over, and I’ll still have four, five more years — I want to play until I’m at least 42, like [Nelson Cruz]. At that point, it’s about milestones, it’s about maybe getting into the Hall of Fame, putting up those final numbers. At the end of the day, we play for 20 years, and that’s all we got. After that, we’re 42 years old, and we’ve got a whole life left. What are we going to do at that point?”

But his concern about being 42 and retired is…misplaced to say the least.

Assuming Machado signs a, say, 10-year contract for $325 million, he would earn nearly $500 million in his playing career.

Inflation has been brutal, and the price of eggs has gone up, but if you’re struggling financially after a $500 million career, it’s tough to sympathize.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with players understanding their value and trying to maximize their potential earnings and longevity. But Machado certainly didn’t do himself any favors if he was trying to explain his motivations to fans.

Maybe San Diegans should all chip in and send him a few dozen eggs to stop him from leaving.