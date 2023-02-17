Manny Machado Gifts Padres Fans An ‘F-You’ Days Before Spring Training, Will Opt Out After Season

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to spring training Padres fans, and F-You. That message came courtesy of Manny Machado. Not literally, but he is preparing to leave San Diego after the season.

The All-Star shortstop and third baseman told reporters on Friday that he plans to opt out of his contract at the end of this year, causing a disarray within the Padres organization as they now have to figure out what to do with him.

Oh, and it’s only the third day of spring training.

Thanks for nothing, Manny!

Manny Machado will opt out of his contract after this season. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

MACHADO IS A SIX TIME ALL-STAR

Machado signed a massive 10-year, $300 million deal in February of 2019. However, he’s no fool – he sees exactly how much big money is being spent on the likes of everyone from Justin Verlander, to Aaron Judge, to Carlos Correa. And now, Manny wants his share as well.

Under the terms of the initial agreement, Machado can opt out after this season. However, he will forfeit half of that $300 million contract signed in 2019. He clearly doesn’t care and is betting on himself (rightfully so) that he can make more money elsewhere.

At the time of his signing, Machado set the record for a free-agent contract and was the second highest for a baseball player ever, behind only Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million. But, times have changed and Machado is now tied for the 11th-highest. And clearly Manny can’t have that, so he’s out.

Machado tried to spin to reporters that he isn’t looking ahead, but only towards what is going to happen this year.

Gee, I’ve heard that before. Anyone remember Kyrie Irving who essentially held the Brooklyn Nets hostage and said either trade me or I will opt out after the season and you will get nothing?

“Markets change,” Machado said. “From when I signed five years ago. It’s changed tremendously. Things change and evolve. As a player who’s about to opt out, it’s pretty good to see.”

Bob Melvin was asked how closely he follows Manny Machado’s contract situation and what it would be like without him as a Padre.



Melvin: “I don’t want to know what it’s gonna look like without him here.” pic.twitter.com/ymDS4EbwBG — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 17, 2023

THE PADRES LOST IN THE NLCS LAST YEAR

We are seeing this type of me-first mentality across sports more and more these days.

Players don’t care about fans or their franchise. They can claim they are in a brotherhood with their teammates, but clearly they aren’t because with moves like these you’re hanging them out to dry.

The Padres have to get rid of Manny Machado this year. They aren’t going to let a talent like that just go somewhere else for nothing. They could restructure his deal, but the team is already at a record-high $232 million on the books so far this season.

And the fact that Machado said it during the FIRST WEEK of spring training shows exactly the arrogance some professional athletes have these days.

Sure, Manny will put up great numbers this year – he’ll try to get as much money and the biggest contract he possibly can. But how much of that will occur on the Padres?