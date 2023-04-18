Manny Machado Calls Out Padres Fans, Says Not To Jump On Bandwagon When They’re ‘F****** Raking’

Videos by OutKick

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres are not off to the start most around the league had imagined.

The Padres came into the 2023 MLB season with sky high expectations after a number of major acquisitions and signings.

Juan Soto came over via trade at the 2022 deadline, as did closer Josh Hader. Xander Bogaerts was signed to a massive, $280 million contract.

They extended Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, resigned key reliever Robert Suarez and starter Joe Musgrove. And then committed to another massive deal; extending superstar third baseman Manny Machado for 11-years and $350 million.

Yet over the first three weeks of the season, the Padres are just 8-10 and have scored the fifth fewest runs in the National League.

Juan Soto’s struggles have been at the forefront of the team’s issues, but Machado hasn’t exactly played well either.

And after the team’s second consecutive home shutout loss, he had some harsh words for fans concerned about the Padres’ start.

"I'd rather this happen now than down the road," Manny Machado said of the offense's slow start.



And for anyone who would read too much into 18 games:



"It's just: Don't jump on the bandwagon later on when we start f—ing raking and we're doing what we're supposed to be doing." — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 18, 2023

Well, he has a point, although he may not have made it particularly well.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Juan Soto #22 and Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres look on during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Will The Padres Start ‘F****** Raking?’

While the league, and definitely Padres fans, have to be surprised by their poor offensive start, Machado’s right not to panic.

Teams often go through 20 game rough patches, and doing so early in the season isn’t unprecedented.

Most importantly, the team will get Fernando Tatis Jr. back shortly after his PED suspension.

READ: PADRES POSTSEASON RUN MEANS FERNANDO TATIS JR. CAN RETURN EARLIER NEXT SEASON

Joe Musgrove is also set to return shortly, which should provide a boost to the pitching staff.

That said, the magnitude of the Padres struggles is a bit concerning and points to roster construction issues.

San Diego is averaging 3.9 runs per game, tied with the lowly Nationals and Rockies

They’ve been outscored on the season by four runs, despite the high powered offense

Machado’s actually hurt the team to this point, contributing -0.5 WAR according to Baseball-Reference

Soto is hitting just .164, and despite his continued plate discipline, has a below average OPS+ of 98

There’s also a distinct lack of depth that’s become apparent through the first few weeks of the season. While the top of the lineup can be terrifying, the bottom half is mediocre to well-below average.

Jake Cronenworth’s offensive production is well-below average at first base. Austin Nola is another below average hitter, and Ha-Seong Kim relies on defense for most of his value. Trent Grisham has, in general, struggled mightily at the plate since 2020. Brandon Dixon, Jose Azocar and Rougned Odor aren’t key contributors.

Not to mention Nelson Cruz and Matt Carpenter, who may have flashes of brilliance but whose best days are clearly behind them.

For a team that’s spent so much money and acquired so many stars, there’s a lot of holes in the Padres roster. And they look much worse with Soto and Machado struggling.

But if you believe Manny, they’ll be “f****** raking” soon. And according to him, fans should get on board now and enjoy the benefits later.