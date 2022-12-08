San Diego Padres Going For It – Sign Xander Bogaerts To Massive Deal

Major League Baseball’s free agency madness continued on Wednesday night as the San Diego Padres signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an eleven-year, $280 million deal.

Don’t look now but the Padres are GOING for it this coming season.

Bogaerts joins an already stacked team that consists of Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.

It also allowed the Padres to finally get a big name free agent after shortstop Trea Turner signed with the Nationals and the Padres reportedly offered Aaron Judge $400 million for ten-years. Judge re-signed with the Yankees yesterday to a nine-year, $360 million deal.

LOSING BOGAERTS HURTS THE RED SOX

For as good as the Bogaerts signing is for the Padres, it’s even worse for the Boston Red Sox. They now have a gaping hole at shortstop while also may lose All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez in free agency. There’s also looming questions as to whether third baseman Rafael Devers will return to the team.

Last year the Padres made it to the National League Championship Series before losing in 5 games to the Philadelphia Phillies.

This Bogaerts signing may now be the extra star power they need to head to the World Series after he hit .307 last season with 15 home runs and 73 RBI.