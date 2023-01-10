Mandy Rose Publicly Addresses WWE Firing: ‘I Was Very Hurt’

Relax fellas, Mandy Rose is going to be OK. And the sometimes-blonde bombshell hasn’t entirely closed the door on one day returning to the WWE. And the steamy content that got her axed isn’t going anywhere.

On Tuesday, Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomano, made her first public comments since being fired by the WWE in mid-December. For those of you who aren’t keeping tabs on WWE Divas and/or the world of subscription-based adult content (no judgement here), let’s get you up to speed.

Rose was competing for NXT under the WWE umbrella. She was the promotion’s longest-tenured champion (413 days) until WWE canned her because she and her fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli, had been posting racy content on a paid subscription-based fan site, “FanTime.” Think OnlyFans without the marketing.

But it wasn’t all bad. Less than two weeks after the WWE suplexed her to the curb, Mandy Rose had already earned more than $500k from her FanTime subscriptions.

“I can’t even say I was wronged, I am so forever grateful for everything the WWE has presented me with,” Rose told Tamron Hall. “So, I can’t sit here and say that I was wronged or not.”

After Being Fired, Mandy Rose Felt Hurt By The WWE

Despite seemingly having an understanding of why she was let go, Rose was no less bothered by the wrestling giant’s decision to part ways. In fact, the move itself caught her off guard, considering she was a title holder until the night before she was kicked to the curb.

“I am hurt, 100 percent, I am very hurt. Nobody wants to get that call that they’re being fired from any job, so I was very hurt, I was very disappointed,” said Mandy Rose. “I was disappointed so much more because of everything that I put into the business. But just the last year and a half, I was champion for 413 days. I unified those two titles that we just saw, I was the third longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion.”

Rose Had Been Part Of The WWE Since 2015

32-year-old Mandy seemed most disappointed that more than seven years of hard work vanished over night. She told Hall as much: “So, losing the title was honestly a gut punch, definitely. I was so disappointed, but at the end of the day, my purpose was gone, and that’s where I felt kind of lost and I felt confused, because of all the hard work that I put into [it].”

Clip from Mandy Saccomano's / Mandy Rose's appearance on the Tamron Hall show on Tuesday where she talks about being fired by WWE: pic.twitter.com/tj6rhhxdlm — WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 10, 2023 Mandy Rose spoke publicly for the first time about being fired by WWE.

Sounding like someone who clearly misses the ring. Rose did go onto say she would consider a return to the WWE, but wouldn’t commit to putting an end to her FanTime account.

“I would say, ‘never say never,’ I don’t know what the future holds,” insisted Rose.

And oh, by the way, Rose said that site has since surpassed the previously reported $500k in earnings and made her more than $1 million. In two weeks.

Who needs SummerSlam when you’ve got your own pair of turnbuckles generating interest?

Stay tuned. One way or another, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of Mandy.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF