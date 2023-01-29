Mandy Rose Hits The Beach In A Thong, Shows Off Her Pretty Girl Walk

Videos by OutKick

Mandy Rose decided to push the WWE’s rules against creating racy content behind a paywall. She wanted to have the best of both worlds and ended up losing her wrestling gig because of it. To say that was a mistake on her part would be an even bigger mistake.

After Rose’s content leaked, and she was forced to lose her NXT women’s title in unceremonious fashion, the spotlight turned to her Fantime page and all she’s done is have the Brink’s truck backed up to her front door.

Mandy Rose at the beach (Image Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this week, Rose revealed that since her WWE release that has earned more than $1 million. She also expressed some confusion as to why she couldn’t still be a wrestling star while cashing in on her exclusive content.

“I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities, it’s like why can’t I do both?” she asked.

“At the end of the day I’m the only one watching out for myself and my career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true.”

That’s spot on. She should be able to do both and no matter what she has to lookout for herself. Nobody else is going to do that for her. Looking out for herself has her collecting massive paychecks.

Things Are Looking Up For Mandy Rose

The only thing Rose has to do now is make content and then come up with other content to promote her content. That’s something she’s very good at doing.

Her latest content, to promote her exclusive content, has her enjoying the beach in half-shirt and thong as she shows of her “Pretty Girl Walk” in the sand.

That’s how it’s done. Rose isn’t sitting back and relaxing now that she’s hit the $1 million mark. Nope, she’s dropping her monthly subscription price and pumping out more content.

Sure she’d love to still be doing her thing in the WWE, but something tells me we haven’t seen the last of the former champ in the ring.

For now her focus is on content, content, and more content. Then there is the whole bank account watch that happens after all of the hard work pays off.