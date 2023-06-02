Man Turns His Girlfriend Into His ‘Personal Porn Star’ By Asking Her To Sleep With Other Men While He’s At Work

Videos by OutKick

A British couple have taken the term unorthodox relationship to all new levels. They went from a monogamous relationship to one where they both sleep with other people and the woman is now appearing in porn.

Zoe Grey, a porn star described by Brazzers as “one of the hottest rising stars in the biz,” and her boyfriend Matt detailed their unusual relationship of four years. They did so during an appearance on the YouTube show Love Don’t Judge.

Porn star Zoe Grey’s boyfriend asked her to sleep with other men while he was at work (Image Credit Love Don’t Judge/YouTube)

The show sets out to tell the stories of couples who get judged for their unusual relationships. Zoe and Matt’s relationship certainly falls into the unusual relationship category.

Early on in their relationship, Matt asked his girlfriend to sleep with other men while he was at work. She did and in the process became his “personal porn star” when she would send him pictures and videos of her hooking up with other guys.

The former beautician took the next step into the world of adult entertainment when she started up an OnlyFans during the pandemic. There was no going back to her previous career after that. Zoe went full blown porn star in 2022.

The two explained how it was Matt’s idea for Zoe to start sleeping with other guys. He said, “When you agreed to it, I was happy with it…”

“I’d been cheated on, so I was quite happy to find someone who weren’t then gonna cheat behind my back.”

Zoe added, “So to start off I would go out and be with other guys while you were at work.”

Going From Beautician To Porn Star Didn’t Take Long

Matt also shared details of how she would send him the pictures and videos so that he would feel like he was somehow involved. Like he had his own amateur porn and “personal porn star.”

This led to Zoe asking Matt to go hookup with other women too. Then an all out swinger lifestyle emerged for them. The two eventually started going out to clubs in search of other swinging couples.

Shockingly, not everyone understands their relationship. They have people in their lives telling them they’re cheating on each other. And complete strangers saying a lot worse things to them on social media.

None have that has them second guessing their lifestyle. They plan to swing for as long as they’re able to find willing partners.

But before you go getting any wild ideas about these two running around and sleeping with everyone they met, you should know they’re not completely out of control. They have rules.

The first rule of their swingers club is that the other person has to approve of the extra partner before anything goes down. The second rule is use protection.

That’s it for the rules. Or at least the rules they shared in the clip. They threw in things about how there was more trust in their relationship and when you’re swinging you’re more conscious of your health.

Who knew there were so many benefits, health and otherwise, to swinging? You would think more people would be into it given how good it is for you.