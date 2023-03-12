Man Robbed By Two Women He Brought Home From A Casino For A Threesome

Videos by OutKick

There have to be some threesome success stories out there. This guy might even have a couple of his own under his belt. It’s hard to believe that he would end up getting robbed the very first time he brought home a couple of ladies from the casino.

It’s hard to say how many go off without issue. All we seem to hear about are the ones that go sideways. This is, unfortunately for a Pompano Beach man, one of those threesomes gone wrong. According to reports, the unnamed man was robbed by two women he brought home from a casino.

Two women accused of robbing man they met at a casino (Image Credit: Local 10 News/YouTube)

He met the two women at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida back in December. When he woke up the two ladies were gone. They had made off with thousands of dollars worth of valuables. Among the items taken were a gun, sneakers, and watches.

Despite the clear surveillance footage from inside the victim’s home, the ladies still have not been caught. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released the footage of the crime this week hoping someone recognizes them.

The two women can be seen in the video walking about the man’s townhouse presumably grabbing the stolen items. After taking all they can manage while the man sleeps they leave the house without saying goodbye.

A Threesome After Testing Your Luck At The Casino Is Asking For Trouble

Surveillance footage from outside of the man’s house shows one of the women making her getaway on foot. The woman is shoeless as she runs down the street. As she flees she attempts, and fails miserably, to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Losing thousands of dollars worth of your stuff sucks, but it could have been much worse. He was sleeping when the women pulled off their theft. Assuming he didn’t pass out beforehand, that seems to indicate that at least part of the night was a success.

That can’t be said for a lot of threesomes gone wrong. Sometimes an argument breaks out in bed. And sometimes that argument leads to a physical altercation followed by arrests.

From that standpoint this guy isn’t as unlucky as some others who are looking for love in all the wrong places.