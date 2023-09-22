Man Invites Three Women To A First Date In An Attempt To ‘Find The Perfect Three Way’

Videos by OutKick

Talk about swinging for the fences on a first date. A man with absolutely no fear of striking out invited three women to an Italian restaurant for what was supposed to be their first dates with him.

The reason he was inviting so many women to what was supposed to be a one-on-one first date was an attempt by him to “find the perfect three way.”

One of the women invited was influencer Megan James, who has more than 1 million followers combined on TikTok and Instagram.

She shared the details of the “worst first date possible” on TikTok in a video she captioned, “Matthew, if you’re watching this, please go to therapy… Lord knows, I need to after this.”

Megan explains in the video that she met the guy, Matthew, on a dating app. She felt that, from what she could gather, he was just an average guy.

There was nothing that jumped out to her that he was a guy who was on a quest to “find the perfect three way.” She found that out after she agreed to meet him an Italian restaurant for their first date.

“When I get there he’s standing outside the restaurant and I recognize him from his profile, so at least he’s not a catfish,” Megan says. “We say hi to each other and the he’s just like, ‘okay let’s go inside and grab our table.'”

Matthew had made a reservation so the two were able to be seated as soon as they went inside. After a couple of minutes sitting at their table a girl approaches them.

Megan assumes it’s the waitress stopping by, but it’s not. This is another one of the women who have been invited to the bizarre first date.

“She kind of just looks at me funny and then introduces herself just casually,” Megan explains. “And I’m like, ‘oh hi, like I’m Megan’ and as she’s sitting down the next girl walks up.”

The now three women are sitting down at the table with the one guy when they realize that they are all there for what is supposed to be a first date with Matthew.

Before finding out that they were all there for a first date, Megan thought that the other two girls might have been his friends. She chalked up to people being weird.

She wasn’t right about them being his friends, but she nailed the weird part. Megan said, “”He’d scheduled this date at the same time with all three of us to meet at this place.”

“And why, you might ask – well you’re probably not asking because I already told you – he was trying to speed up his process of finding his perfect three way.”

Megan says that after the women discovered what he was up to they all left.

Unfortunately for this guy he went 0-3 on the night. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. He stepped up to the plate and swung out of his shoes. It’s safe to assume that he’s not getting any second dates from any of the ladies who showed up for the first date.

That’s understandable. Inviting three women on a first date at the same time an insane move. That said, I have to admit that I kind of respect it.

The worst case scenario is what happened here, they all leave. But who knows maybe one or two hang around and you’re one step closer to that “perfect three way.”

Best of luck to Matthew on his quest. As for Megan James, something tells me she’ll be just fine.