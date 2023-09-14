Florida Mom Arrested After Bringing Son To Hotel Threesome

Videos by OutKick

There might be a new leader in the running for the unofficial mom of the year award. She’s a Florida mother – who picked up her first felony – when she was arrested for allegedly bringing her son to a hotel where she did drugs and had a threesome with two older men.

Police say 32-year-old Amy Kemper checked into the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast, Florida on Saturday night with her 11-year-old son. She had booked the $300-a-night room to do drugs and have sex with two men.

Florida mom arrested for allegedly bringing son to a threesome (Image Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

Things went sideways when one of the men stopped breathing. She placed a panicked 911 call on Sunday morning for the unresponsive 60-year-old man. The man was later pronounced dead.

To make matters worse, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says that Kemper left the man alone with her son before finding him unresponsive. Not only did the 11-year-old witness the drug fueled threesome his mom had with two old guys, he was in the room when one of them died.

The arrest report says that Kemper and the other man left the room for hours leaving her son with the man she believed was sleeping. Although, she told the police he was “snoring unusually.”

When they returned, Kemper found the 11-year-old where she had left him. The 60-year-old man she thought was snoring wasn’t breathing.

Kemper was arrested and charged with Child Neglect Without Great Bodily Harm. She was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she is being held on a $15,000 bond.

This Florida Mom Has Priors

The 11-year-old was taken by The Florida Department of Children and Families. The two men involved in the night of drugs and sex have not been identified.

The mom of the year frontrunner’s crime, while her first felony, isn’t her first arrest. She was arrested in 2015 for marijuana possession and again in 2019 for domestic battery.

The arrest also landed Kemper on “Sheriff Rick Staly’s Weekend Roundup” on Facebook, where she had to honor of being the lead story.

“Deputies were busy this past weekend,” said the Sheriff. “A woman thought it was okay to bring her child to a resort in the middle of the night so she could engage in narcotic use and sexual activities. Unfortunately, her son was stuck alone in the room with the deceased male for several hours until she came back.”

And some people think nothing good comes from bringing your kid to a threesome. She made the weekend roundup and is the frontrunner for mom of the year. That doesn’t happen by enjoying a quiet Saturday night at home.