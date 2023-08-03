Former Miss Bikini Finalist Says She Had Two Threesomes In One Night During A Trip To Paris

Videos by OutKick

Most people aren’t ever going to have a threesome in their lifetime. Amanda Goronska isn’t most people. The 22-year-old former Miss Bikini finalist not only has experienced a threesome, the overachiever says she had two of them in one night.

The content creator, who is from Poland, now lives in Ireland. She makes a living on an exclusive platform for models and creators called Fanspicy. It was during a trip with another content creator on the OnlyFans competitor that she had the night of multiple threesomes.

Amanda and fellow content creator Lara Slay took a trip to Paris together following an event for Fanspicy models. It was during this trip that she says the pair had two unplanned threesomes in the same night, one with a receptionist and one with a policeman.

“After our trip to the Fanspicy villa, me and my friend Lara Slay (also a Fanspicy creator) went to Paris,” Amanda said. “We fancied the receptionist and invited him up for a threesome.”

Not ready to call it a night after the first threesome, the two went looking for another partner. That’s when they came into contact with the policeman.

“Then later that night we knocked on a random hotel room door and found a policeman,” she continued. “We gave him our number and we had another threesome.”

Some Things Are Done For Content While Others Are Done For The Story

While those two experiences didn’t include cameras, and apparently weren’t part of anything content related, they did provide her with a story to tell. Another story Amanda Goronska has to tell is how she went from working in a beauty salon while pursuing modeling to making the jump to adult content.

It took her two years to finally dive into the world of content creating. She found out quickly that she made more money with the more work she put into it

She said, “In the first few days with no experience, I made a grand. If I put in the work, I make a few grand.”

It sounds simple, but sticking to the grind isn’t easy. Amanda’s hard work has paid off and she’s now making money while she sleeps.

She’s using the rewards from all of her hard work to build her business and go on trips to Paris where she can have multiple threesomes in one night. Who wouldn’t want that kind of freedom?