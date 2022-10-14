Man Davante Adams Pushed Was A College Student At His First Day On The Job

More details are emerging about the man that Davante Adams pushed and allegedly injured following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. His name is Park Zebley, and according to his attorney Dan Curry, he is a college student who was at his first day on the job.

While some assumed Zebley was a cameraman or boom mic operator, he was tasked with carrying equipment of a camera operator during the game. He was carrying what appeared to be a stand when he walked in front of Adams before falling to the ground.

“What happened was egregiously unsportsmanlike and an act of violence that should not be excused by the NFL,” the statement read.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Two days after the incident, Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault. His charge carries a fine and/or up to 180 days in jail. Adams’ court date has been set for Nov. 10, three days before the Raiders host the Indianapolis Colts.

Zebley reportedly went to the hospital with injuries after being shoved to the ground. The police report says Adams pushed the man to the ground using two hands “causing whiplash and headache” and a “possible minor concussion.”

On top of facing legal action, Adams could be disciplined by the NFL in the form of a fine or suspension. With the Raiders on a bye week, the league can take its time in investigating the matter and deciding on a potential punishment for the wide receiver.