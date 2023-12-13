Man Arrested For Molesting A Manatee Mannequin Following A Night Of Drinks

Videos by OutKick

If a night out drinking is going to end in an arrest you might as well have some fun. There’s nothing worse than being arrested for public intoxication after peeing yourself and passing out on a sidewalk, so I’ve heard.

A 23-year-old man from Pittsburgh turned his night of allegedly overindulging in alcohol last Friday night in St. Pete Beach, Florida, into a story he’ll be able to pass down to his grandkids one day.

Assuming, of course, that he eventually finds Mrs. Right and they do their part to further the human race by having children, who then have children of their own. We can only hope, because the night that grandpa molested a manatee mannequin is a story that needs to be passed down.

Police say, the man identified as Anthony Michael Lessa, got his fun started at Rick’s Reef Restaurant and Patio Bar. There he is accused of throwing gator nuggets before becoming belligerent and eventually sexually molesting a manatee mannequin.

“While at Rick’s Reef, the defendant was throwing gator nuggets … in the restaurant,” a deputy wrote in an affidavit.

“When confronted by staff the defendant became belligerent and was sexually molest(ing) a manatee mannequin in the presence of staff and several other patrons.”

That’s a full night of excitement for most, but Lessa’s night wasn’t over. He went for a quick jog and wound up at a nearby hotel. Upon his arrival there he started screaming obscenities at the employees.

The Man And The Manatee Mannequin Both Have An Interesting Story To Tell

His tirade spilled into the parking lot where the “defendant then chose to linger in the parking lot and yell obscenities causing a traffic backup.”

Lessa was then arrested and according to police charged with disorderly intoxication. He was released on Saturday December 9.

Despite the incident, Rick’s Reef’s manatee mannequin at the center of the night of fun was not harmed. It will still be able to perform its duties of being dressed up for promotional events.

That’s great news. No harm no foul here. The man and the manatee mannequin have a one of a kind story to tell about that one Friday night in early December.