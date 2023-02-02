Man Arrested For Peeing On Customers At Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar

Videos by OutKick

Nashville is the home of country music. It’s also home to a booming downtown area littered with bars and restaurants owned by some of country music’s biggest stars.

One of those bars on Broadway, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar – you guessed it owned by Jason Aldean – had one of their customers drop his pants and pee on others. The unfortunate incident involving the intoxicated man took place last Friday.

The night view of Lower Broadway at the Broadway National Register Historic District. Nashville.TN (Getty)

According to reports, 23-year-old Anthony Kevin Wade pulled his pants down in the establishment and urinated on several of his fellow patrons.

When Nashville police arrived on the scene he was displaying signs of extreme intoxication. You know the signs. As if peeing on others wasn’t a big enough sign, Wade was also swaying and repeating himself.

Despite his state of intoxication, and the fact that he urinated on others, police were willing to let him catch a ride home. Talk about southern hospitality.

Unfortunately for Wade, he was apparently too intoxicated to accept the lifeline. He refused all offers of help that were extended to him and he ended up in handcuffs.

Police arrested him and took him to the Metro Nashville Jail where he was charged with public intoxication. His bond was set his bond at $100.

Bring Your Rain Gear To Nashville Even When There’s No Rain In The Forecast

A quick Google search reveals that this isn’t the first time a drunk guy has peed on people in Nashville. If had to venture a guess I would bet it won’t be the last time either.

It’s not like getting peed on is an everyday occurrence or anything, but if you’re visiting Broadway there is a chance that it could happen.

Of course this possibility isn’t likely to slow down business in the area. There’s too much fun to be had for a little unexpected urine to keep people away.