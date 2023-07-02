Man Arrested After Throwing An Egg & Pulling A Gun During A Road Rage Incident

Videos by OutKick

People absolutely lose their minds behind the wheel of their vehicles. Most can keep things from getting out of hand, but there are some who can’t keep it together.

There have been all kinds of wild road rage incidents over the past couple of years. We’ve seen everything from crazy threats to a road rage incident that ended up spilling into a restaurant. But we’ve never seen anything like this.

An Indiana man is accused of throwing an egg then pointing a gun at another vehicle during a road rage incident.

Gun allegedly brandished by Indiana man during road rage incident (Image Credit: Indiana State Police via FOX 59)

I don’t know if throwing an egg at another vehicle is against the law or not, my guess is it’s at least not recommended while driving, but pulling out a gun on someone has to be. The incident went down on Friday evening on an Indiana interstate.

Indiana State Troopers were called around 6 pm to respond to a road rage incident. Thanks to the description of the vehicle given to police by the victim they were able to stop 65-year-old Paul Mihalich.

Police found a carton of eggs with one of the eggs missing and a gun in his car. They also found a smashed egg on the side of the victim’s vehicle. Mihalich was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

To make matters worse, police say there were two children, both under the age of five, in the victim’s car at the time of the road rage incident.

(Image Credit: Indiana State Police via FOX 59)

(Image Credit: Indiana State Police via FOX 59)

Road Rage Is A Young Person’s Game

Mihalich has been charged with two felonies for intimidation with a firearm and for pointing a firearm. He also received a misdemeanor of criminal mischief.

Thankfully the eggs were in the car at the time of the incident. Who know if he wasn’t able to let off some steam by throwing one of them what could have happened.

What happened to hitting your mid-sixties and taking the foot off the gas little? I really hope when I get to be that age that there’s nothing that could happen to get me to throw eggs at another car.

Relax buddy, 65 is supposed to be the start of your Golden Years. You’re not supposed to be catching charges.