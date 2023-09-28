Mallory Edens Crushes It On Vacation In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Mallory Edens seems to be enjoying a little rest and relaxation.

The Milwaukee Bucks owner’s daughter has been a low-key Instagram star for years. She’s always seemingly flown under the radar, but a rumored relationship with Aaron Rodgers and the Bucks winning a title certainly helped boost her profile.

She now has more than 225,000 Instagram followers, and while she doesn’t fire off content rockets as often as some social media stars, she certainly isn’t shy to drop in from time to time.

Mallory Edens has a solid Instagram and goes viral from time to time. She recently posted some photos from Panama. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Summer might be over and colder weather is on the horizon. However, that didn’t stop Mallory Edens from hopping on down to Panama to catch some sun.

Naturally, she brought a camera and made sure to document it all for her followers and quickly went viral.

Mallory Edens goes viral with Instagram bikini picture.

Her dad Wes Edens has owned part of the Bucks for nearly a decade, oversaw the team winning a championship and also owns the EPL team Aston Villa F.C.

The man really loves his sports teams. I guess that’s what you get to do when you’re worth nearly $4 billion. What’s the point of being rich if you don’t get to spend your money how you want?

Well, Mallory also seems to enjoy a life of leisure and relaxation. What’s the point of being the daughter of being a billionaire if you’re not going to enjoy the fruits of your dad’s labor?

That’s what Mallory Edens seems to do, much like fellow billionaire daughter Gracie Hunt.

Mallory Edens goes viral with bikini photos. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Again, she might not fire from the hip like it’s automatic when it comes to posting content, but she certainly has no problem going viral.

For anyone unfamiliar with her Instagram, go ahead and dive in below.