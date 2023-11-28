Outrage Mob Targets Malika Andrews For Not Discussing Josh Giddey (Fact Check: She Did)

Videos by OutKick

Malika Andrews, once again, is the target of the outrage mob, and this time it’s because of Josh Giddey.

The young Oklahoma City Thunder player is being investigated by the league after allegations surfaced on social media that he might have had a relationship with a minor. So far, there’s no concrete proof one way or another, but the story has dominated the NBA news cycle since last week. Giddey previously declined to comment.

The NBA is looking into allegations Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Malika Andrews is being criticized for not talking about it, despite the fact she did. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Well, for a reason that doesn’t seem entirely clear, the internet decided to erupt on Andrews Monday for not shining a light on Giddey.

Dez Bryant pointed out she had no problem talking about Brandon Miller – who drove a car carrying a gun allegedly used to kill a young woman – but doesn’t want to talk about Giddy.

.@malika_andrews you went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn’t even do



Why haven’t you said nothing about Josh Giddey



I advise you not to make this a black or white thing



Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 27, 2023

Since Malika Andrews is trending I’d be ‘remiss’ not to mention how much of a weirdo she was for this #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/AtooBPXOYs — CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 18 (@BiggLynch) November 27, 2023

Y’all expecting Malika Andrews to keep it real about Josh Giddey is hilarious considering she’s signed to ESPN, who is signed to Disney.



IYKYK — High Value Burner (@lmaorelaxxx) November 28, 2023

NBA fans are calling out Malika Andrews for not saying a word about Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/BP2EIbRaCC — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 27, 2023

Racial Nichols every time Malika Andrews gets slandered https://t.co/iR7j8gFqmP pic.twitter.com/18gyfIS3ZI — Anthony Maruwa (@anthonymaruwa) November 28, 2023

malika andrews realising josh giddey was a white man pic.twitter.com/OLXIRyCeNq https://t.co/Nz6uO8crk5 — 20🪄 (@HoodiFultz) November 28, 2023

Malika Andrews when it’s time to slander black menpic.twitter.com/FS6BRM12qx — Knicky B. from Harlem (@KnickyFrmHarlem) November 27, 2023

Malika Andrews did speak about Josh Giddey.

There’s just one huge problem with all the complaining and accusations flying around about Malika Andrews allegedly staying silent.

She did speak about Josh Giddey and reported the facts as known right now. There are allegations Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, the league is investigating and he’s still in the lineup for the Thunder.

Those facts might change, but as of right now, that’s where things are.

I’m with yall when yall right, but Malika Andrews DID speak on the allegations‼️💯 and in detail. https://t.co/tap5d5Bbdd pic.twitter.com/7UWuR1TzRU — Big 4 (@kiing_205) November 28, 2023

What do people want Malika Andrews to do? Comparing it to the Brandon Miller situation makes no sense. The police were on the record that the former Alabama star turned NBA player didn’t break the law, but did drive the car the gun used to shoot a single mother was in.

She didn’t accuse Miller of anything during the NBA Draft. She stated the facts, and the problem with that is what exactly?

Malika Andrews is like an encyclopedia of negativity pic.twitter.com/gUua1FLGod — FlightMike (Mikerophone) (@TheFlightMike) June 22, 2023

This entire situation is a great example of just how dumb the internet can be. Malika Andrews is accused of being silent on Josh Giddey, despite there being clear video of her discussing the situation. Do better, folks. Do much better. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.