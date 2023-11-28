Outrage Mob Targets Malika Andrews For Not Discussing Josh Giddey (Fact Check: She Did)

Videos by OutKick
Malika Andrews, once again, is the target of the outrage mob, and this time it’s because of Josh Giddey.
The young Oklahoma City Thunder player is being investigated by the league after allegations surfaced on social media that he might have had a relationship with a minor. So far, there’s no concrete proof one way or another, but the story has dominated the NBA news cycle since last week. Giddey previously declined to comment.
Well, for a reason that doesn’t seem entirely clear, the internet decided to erupt on Andrews Monday for not shining a light on Giddey.
Dez Bryant pointed out she had no problem talking about Brandon Miller – who drove a car carrying a gun allegedly used to kill a young woman – but doesn’t want to talk about Giddy.
Malika Andrews did speak about Josh Giddey.
There’s just one huge problem with all the complaining and accusations flying around about Malika Andrews allegedly staying silent.
She did speak about Josh Giddey and reported the facts as known right now. There are allegations Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, the league is investigating and he’s still in the lineup for the Thunder.
Those facts might change, but as of right now, that’s where things are.
What do people want Malika Andrews to do? Comparing it to the Brandon Miller situation makes no sense. The police were on the record that the former Alabama star turned NBA player didn’t break the law, but did drive the car the gun used to shoot a single mother was in.
She didn’t accuse Miller of anything during the NBA Draft. She stated the facts, and the problem with that is what exactly?
This entire situation is a great example of just how dumb the internet can be. Malika Andrews is accused of being silent on Josh Giddey, despite there being clear video of her discussing the situation. Do better, folks. Do much better. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.