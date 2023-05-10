Titans QB Malik Willis In Danger Of Being Cut One Year After Being Drafted, Insider Predicts

Videos by OutKick

Malik Willis’ time with the Tennessee Titans might be nearing a rapid end.

The Titans drafted Will Levis early in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and with Tannehill remaining on the roster for the time being, the former Liberty star might be heading for the exit.

“Malik Willis, a third-round pick last year, is the odd man out as long as Tannehill is on the roster. Levis is going to be on the team, and the Titans don’t typically keep three quarterbacks on the 53,” Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur wrote Tuesday.

Will the Titans cut Malik Willis? (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Is Malik Willis done with the Titans?

Willis appeared in eight games last season, and his stats were brutal. He finished the season with 276 passing yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions on 31/61 passing. He completed just 50.8% of his passes and had an abysmal 12.4 QBR.

There is no spin zone in the world that can possibly claim the former third round pick’s rookie season was anything less than a complete and total disaster.

The Titans apparently felt the same way. If the team had faith in Malik Willis as the QB of the future, Tennessee wouldn’t have drafted Will Levis.

Malik Willis’ future is up in the air with the Titans. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

You don’t draft QBs relatively early in back-to-back seasons if you have faith in the QB room. Furthermore, Ryan Tannehill hasn’t been moved and it’s unclear if that will happen.

What trade package will upgrade the team at QB in week one? If he’s traded away and the Titans don’t get a starting QB in return, the team will roll with Levis or Willis.

Is there a Titans fan on the planet who thinks that’s a winning formula? Absolutely not. Tannehill could also be straight up cut, but again, that leaves the Titans with poor options.

Will the Titans release Malik Willis? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The NFL can be a brutal business. As Arthur pointed out, the Titans don’t usually carry three QBs. That means somebody has to go and it won’t be Levis and Tannehill remains on the squad. That’s bad news for Malik Willis. He could be out after just one year.