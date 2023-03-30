Male Powerlifter Breaks Women’s Record Held By A Biological Male In Protest Of Transgender Policies

Videos by OutKick

A male powerlifting coach by the name of Avi Silverberg has seen enough biological males compete against women. He decided to protest new trans policies ruining his sport and did so by ‘self-identifying’ as a woman and shattering a record during a recent meet.

The women’s bench press title holder in the 84+ kilogram category is Anne Andres, who is a biological male. Andres has won eight of the nine competitions he has entered as a woman and is even recognized as a female on the Open Powerlifting ranking site.

Well, Andres had a front-row seat at the Heroes Classic Powerlifting Meet and got to witness Silverberg break his bench press record.

🏋️‍♂️ Team Canada powerlifting coach, Avi Silverberg just broke the Alberta WOMEN's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at the "Heroes Classic."



Former record holder, trans-identifying male, Anne Andres had a front row view as Silverberg mocked the discriminatory CPU policy… pic.twitter.com/ajhUJPB4gc — ICONS Women (@icons_women) March 27, 2023

Male Powerlifter Protests Trans Policy By Shattering Record

Silverberg may have broken Andres’ record, but he didn’t break any rules in the process, which is the most eye-opening part of the situation.

According to Reduxx, the meet was held under the sanction of the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) which announced a gender self-identification policy earlier this year. The new policy allows any males to participate in women’s competitions based on gender alone.

The Trans Inclusion Policy was officially released in February and essentially stated that if a man says they’re a woman then anything goes.

“Based on this background and available evidence, the Expert Working Group felt that trans athletes should be able to participate in the gender with which they identify, regardless of whether or not they have undergone hormone therapy,” the document reads.

The policy was based on guidance provided by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sports.

An organization with ‘Ethics’ in its name saying men can compete as women if they want to is asinine.

Despite how outrageous the entire situation is, Silverberg took advantage of the policy and sent a very clear message to the sports world that biological men have an advantage when competing in women’s sports.