Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t happy with Malcolm Koonce during the team’s Thursday practice.

During a drill, the defensive end got a little too close to Derek Carr for Josh McDaniels comfort, and he had no problem getting in his ear about.

“Get out of the f**king way,” McDaniels could be heard yelling out Koonce during the incident.

During a scramble drill #Raiders HC Josh McDaniels had some words for DE Malcolm Koonce. It would appear that Koonce got a little too close to Derek Carr. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/iCViy4saDN — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) July 28, 2022

Every once in awhile, we see a situation where a guy gets too close to the QB in practice, and it never ends with the coach complimenting him.

It always ends with the coach being very upset, and it’s not hard to understand why.

Malcolm Koonce yelled at for getting too close to Derek Carr. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Quarterback is the highest paid position in all of sports, and if your starting QB goes down, your team’s season is almost certainly over.

Carr is a very solid passer, and he’s on a contract worth more than $121 million. He gets blown up and hurt by accident in practice, and the Raiders are absolutely cooked.

Josh McDaniels loses his temper during practice. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

So, it’s not hard to understand why McDaniels lost his temper with Koonce. You have to imagine it’d be much worse if he actually made contact.

Josh McDaniels yells at Malcolm Koonce for getting too close to Derek Carr. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fortunately, that didn’t happen, but the Raiders head coach made it clear getting close to the QB isn’t acceptable.