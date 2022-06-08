Colin Kaepernick Joining Raiders ‘Would Be Great’, Says QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas’ unquestioned starting QB, Derek Carr, would have no issue if the Raiders opted to sign occasional advocate Colin Kaepernick.

Carr said as much after a Tuesday minicamp practice when he was asked his thoughts on Kaepernick, who previously worked out for Vegas in May. “I don’t want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense — I don’t want someone mad at me for saying, ‘I think it would be great,’ — but I know him and I would get along great,” Carr told reporters.

Let’s be real here – Carr has no issue with Kaepernick for two reasons.

One: Kaepernick hasn’t played in nearly six seasons and when he did, he appeared better suited for a backup role in Canada. His job would be in zero jeopardy. Hell, a Kap signing is actually job security for Carr. Two: There’s really no reason to publicly respond with anything other than enthusiasm. Why create a headline for the woke piranhas circling, just waiting for the next person to try and cancel?

“I think for the most part, I think he’d get along great with our guys,” added Carr.

Kaepernick, 34, last played in the NFL in 2016 winning one game in 11 starts with San Francisco. He spent more time on his back than his knee, having been sacked 36 times. He completed less than 60% of his passes and fumbled nine times.

It’s not hard to envision why Carr would be so open to having Kaepernick in Vegas – he’d make Carr, a three-time Pro Bowler, look even better.

Carr’s known Kaepernick for years, dating back to college when both QBs played in the Western Athletic Conference.

“I’ve told you guys, I’ve loved my time with him. I think he’s a great guy,” said Carr. “He’s been great to be around. I’ve enjoyed being around him, talking with him, competing against him.”

Las Vegas currently has four quarterbacks on its roster (Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers). There wouldn’t seem to be enough reps to go around should a washed up Kaepernick join the group. But it would pacify the attention-seeking Kaepernick (at least briefly), before he embarks on another social justice crusade.

Earlier this offseason Raiders owner Mark Davis echoed Carr’s statements, saying: “If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Any potential Kaepernick signing would likely take place before late July when Vegas is slated to open training camp. Or is it the circus?

