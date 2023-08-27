Makeup Brand Drops Alice Cooper After He Slams Transgenderism, Woke Ideology

Videos by OutKick

Vampyre Cosmetics is dropping Alice Cooper’s line of makeup products after he made comments slamming woke ideology and calling transgenderism a “fad.”

“In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper, we will no longer be doing a makeup collaboration,” Vampyre posted on Instagram. “We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded.”

To be clear, when they say “healthcare,” they mean genital mutilation, chemical castration and life-altering hormones — for kids. And Cooper just isn’t down with that.

In an interview with the music blog Stereogum earlier this week, the rock legend discussed the dangers of pushing gender ideology on children.

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that,” he said. “I find it wrong when you’ve got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'”

(Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer went on to explain that a child without a fully developed brain cannot consent to life-changing medical procedures.

“I think that’s so confusing to a kid. It’s even confusing to a teenager,” Cooper said. “You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, ‘Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.’ I mean, if you identify as a tree… And I’m going, ‘Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?’

“It’s so absurd, that it’s gone now to the point of absurdity.”

Alice Cooper Thinks ‘Woke’ Has Gone Too Far

“The whole woke thing… Nobody can answer this question. Maybe you can. Who’s making the rules?” the 75-year-old asked.

Great question. But whoever is making these rules — for whatever reason — cannot be questioned. No matter how ridiculous the rules get.

“I respect people and who they are, but I’m not going to tell a seven-year-old boy, ‘Go put a dress on because maybe you’re a girl,’ and he’s going, ‘No, I’m not. I’m a boy,'” Cooper said.

And if anyone is proof you can embrace as much femininity as you want (like wearing copious amounts of makeup) and still acknowledge you’re a man, it’s Alice Cooper.

It’s also ironic (and a bit humorous) that Cooper wrote the original, based, biologically realistic song in 1975: “Only Women Bleed.”

(Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

But there’s also a more sinister problem with the tyranny of gender ideology. And Cooper nailed it when he voiced his concern that predators could use transgenderism as a cover to access previously off-limit spaces.

“I can see somebody really taking advantage of this, though. A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there,” he said, warning, “Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, ‘Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.’ Where do you draw this line?”

Sadly, there is no line — we’ve seen that time and time again. But it’s refreshing to see big names like Alice Cooper speaking up for truth and common sense. Even if it means missing out on that Vampyre Cosmetics money.

“I’m not being old school about it,” Cooper said. “I’m being logical about it.”

There’s no room for logic when it comes to the gender cult, Alice.