Alice Cooper Says Transgenderism Has Gotten ‘Absurd,’ Rips Woke Ideology, And That’s Coming From A Man Named Alice

Shock rock icon Alice Cooper agrees with Paul Stanley and Dee Snider: transgenderism has gotten out of control.

And this is coming from a man named Alice, whose band used to dress like women as part of their shock rockery.

Cooper — who was born Vincent Furnier — is the latest rock legend to speak out about the dangers of pushing transgenderism on children. He joins Kiss’ Paul Stanley and Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider who have also given takes.

In an interview with Stereogum, the man behind hits like “School’s Out” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy” was asked about Stanley’s comments — which he later backpedaled from — that transgenderism was a “sad and dangerous fad.”

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that,” Stanley said. “I find it wrong when you’ve got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.’”

Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Hollywood Vampires perform in London earlier this year. (Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage)

‘What Are We In, A Kurt Vonnegut Novel?’

Alice Cooper is an incredibly smart, thoughtful guy (and a hell of a golfer). So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear such a well-thought-out, on-the-nose answer from him.

He went on to say that it’s not only kids who might be unnecessarily confused but also teenagers. He would know. His song “I’m Eighteen” is all about the confusion that comes with being a teenager.

“I think that’s so confusing to a kid. It’s even confusing to a teenager,” Cooper said. “You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, ‘Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.’ I mean, if you identify as a tree… And I’m going, ‘Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?’

“It’s so absurd, that it’s gone now to the point of absurdity.”

Preach, Alice. Preach.

Alice Cooper performs with his signature guillotine at the back in the 1980s. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Alice Cooper Questioned The Very Origin Of Wokeness

The man whose on-stage guillotine has seen more action than the one from the French Revolution wasn’t done. He raised a great point about wokeness in itself: where the hell does it even come from?

“The whole woke thing… Nobody can answer this question. Maybe you can. Who’s making the rules?” the Hollywood Vampires frontman wondered.

He pondered whether there was a building in New York City or somewhere the latest woke edicts are created and then disseminated to the masses.

Then, if you think the 75-year-old is just stuck in his ways, he pointed out that that’s not it.

“I’m not being old school about it. I’m being logical about it.”

He then added that he doesn’t know anyone personally who subscribes to the whole woke ideology.

Join the club, Alice!

Cooper — like most rational people — argued that kids should be sexually aware before they start trying to determine their gender

“I respect people and who they are, but I’m not going to tell a seven-year-old boy, ‘Go put a dress on because maybe you’re a girl,’ and he’s going, ‘No, I’m not. I’m a boy.’

Additionally, he voiced his concern that predators could use transgenderism as a cover to access previously off-limit spaces.

“I can see somebody really taking advantage of this, though. A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there,” he said, warning, “Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, ‘Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.’ Where do you draw this line?”

