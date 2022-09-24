Could One Major Change Be Coming To Expanded College Football Playoffs?

One of the absolute best parts of the 12-team College Football Playoff is the fact that we’ll get to see postseason games on college campuses.

Hopefully.

Bowl Season executive director Nick Carparelli confirmed to Sports Illustrated that a letter was sent this week to conference commissioners, encouraging leaders to play first-round games at bowl sites instead of on-campus venues.

While the possibility remains a longshot, Carparelli said communication “was ongoing.”

“The bowl system embraces the fact that the CFP is evolving into a 12-team playoff,” Carparelli told SI. “This is in the best interest of college football. We understand the commissioners are tasked with finalizing the logistics.

“We are hopeful they will consider all playoff games being integrated into the bowl structure. I don’t think it’s too late to make changes.”

Bowl officials pushing to move college football playoff games to neutral sites

As it stands today, seeds No. 5-12 in the expanded playoffs would play in four first-round games at on-campus sites of the better seed. Winners would advance to play in the quarterfinals against the No. 1-4 seeds, which receive first-round byes.

Carparelli and others argue playing the games at bowl sites would provide a more neutral, fair environment, warm-weather climate, and better accommodations.

“Simply said, bowl games are willing and able to provide a turnkey solution to all College Football Playoff games,” Carparelli wrote in the letter.

Some of the issues with on-campus playoff games officials are grappling with include ticket allocation, hotel access in small college towns, especially with December graduations, limited game day staff and, of course, the weather.

December in Big Ten states can be cold, I hear.

“There are so many potential sites that could host these games. We are hopeful they continue to consider that an option,” Carparelli added.

What do you think? Should commissioners consider this option or would that ruin the expanded playoffs?