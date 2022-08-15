College Football Playoff Announces Future Host Sites For National Championship

The College Football Playoff committee has announced the sites for two future National Championship games. After having the game in 2021 be held under strict COVID protocols, Miami will again host the contest in 2026. The committee has also made its decision on what to do with the 2025 game.

Because Las Vegas has scheduling conflicts in 2025, Brett McMurphy reported that Atlanta will host the title game. As for Miami, it will host a title game for the second time under the CFP’s 12-year contract, along with Atlanta.

“We are delighted to be returning to Miami,” Hancock said. “South Florida was a great host for the 2021 national championship game despite the event having to be scaled back because of COVID-19, and we look forward to returning in 2026 with a full complement of events and activities during national championship weekend. The first-class stadium, convention center, hotels and supportive people in South Florida made the decision to return quite easy. The CFP National Championship has become one of the most popular sporting events in the United States in a short period of time, and we look forward to a terrific celebration in Miami in 2026.”

The back-to-back games in Atlanta and Miami will be the final two games under the current playoff contract. The committee had to make a tough decision on leaving Las Vegas, but ti couldn’t come to an agreement due to a massive convention set to be hosted on the same weekend.

The CFP Championship game will be held in Los Angeles this season, followed by Houston in 2024.