Major NBA Trade Sends Veteran Point Guard Chris Paul To Golden State Warriors For Draymond Green’s Punching Bag, Jordan Poole

Chris Paul is headed to his actual team after getting traded out of Phoenix. Washington was just a pit stop for CP3 because the veteran point guard has been traded to the Golden State Warriors for a decent package that includes Draymond Green’s punching bag, Jordan Poole.

According to The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania, Washington (who traded for Paul from the Suns) is trading CP3 for Jordan Poole, a first-round pick and a second-rounder.

Considering Paul’s status as a 38-year-old player, Washington looks like the winner in this exchange.

However, Golden State has been on the fringe with Poole for an entire year — underwhelmed by his production after signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension last season.

Washington may have received the bigger haul, but Golden State has less of a headache now that Poole’s bloated contract and antics are off the team.

Does The Chris Paul Trade Make Sense For Golden State?

Compounding Poole’s draining value in Golden State was last offseason’s altercation where the 24-year-old got punched in the face by Warriors veteran Draymond Green. Poole had reportedly been gloating to Green about his upcoming contract extension, which prompted the team’s enforcer to put the young point guard in his place.

And who could forget the terrible late-game shot Poole took against the Grizzlies in January, which set Warriors star Steph Curry off so badly that he was ejected from the game for tossing his mouthpiece?

Three days before the trade, new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy, Jr. seemingly committed to letting Poole play out his extension with Golden State for the next four years.

Mike Dunleavy on Jordan Poole: “With his contract extension, we’re planning on having him here for four more years at least.” pic.twitter.com/WhB4oJpqjC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 19, 2023

The commitment from Dunleavy turned out to be empty calories now that Poole’s a Washington Wizard.

Now, Golden State takes on Chris Paul’s steep $30.8 million salary for next year but will save money in the long term compared to Poole’s contract.

Today’s deal is perhaps the most reasonable NBA offseason trade… so far.