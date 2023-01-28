You Can’t Do That: Steph Curry Fined $25K For Throwing Mouthpiece

Videos by OutKick

Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing his mouthpiece during a heated moment on Wednesday’s night.

Yes, even one of the biggest names in the game let’s emotions get the best of him.

Curry became visibly angry after teammate Jordan Poole shot a long three-point attempt when Curry was calling for the ball late in the fourth quarter. After Poole missed the shot, Curry took his mouthpiece and threw it towards the sideline.

Steph Curry was ejected and fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing his mouthpiece. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The reaction earned Curry an immediate ejection. Referee Sean Wright saying, “Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule, that is an automatic ejection.”

Steph Curry got ejected for throwing his mouth guard



(via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/dxvadoEXbP — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 26, 2023

CURRY HAS BEEN EJECTED 3 TIMES IN HIS NBA CAREER

The NBA has now weighed in and fined Curry $25,000 for his outburst.

After the game Curry admitted that he should have done a better job at that crucial moment late in what was a close game. “I reacted in a way that obviously put myself out of the game, put the team in a tough place. But the intentions and the energy about what matters and the sense of winning, that’s what it’s all about,” said Curry.

The Warriors would hold on to defeat the Grizzlies 122-120 despite not having Curry. The team is currently 7th in the Western Conference with a record of 25-24.

Curry may want to leave the mouthpiece in the locker room next time.

He has been ejected 3 times throughout his career since his 2009 NBA debut. All of them were a result of him throwing his mouthpiece.