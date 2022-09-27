‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Says Being Rich Didn’t Take Away Her Pain

Maisie Williams getting rich at a very young age wasn’t as great as you might think.

Williams starred for eight seasons as Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and by the time the show ended, she was one of the most important characters in the series.

Maisie Williams talks becoming famous at a young age. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for European Shooting Stars 2015)

Seeing as how it was an HBO production as she was a star, there’s no doubt she received some very healthy paychecks. However, during an appearance on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, the woman famous for playing Arya revealed all the money didn’t help heal her childhood trauma, which she didn’t expand on.

Williams said the following when discussing money and how it didn’t heal all her issues as a kid, according to Mediate:

You know, you give people what you can, but you don’t see the pain — that, take the pain away for another person — doesn’t take the pain away for yourself. Then you realize that like, actually life is something else entirely. And like, the biggest problem that a lot of people face is making money and making enough money to live and support their family. But being able to do those things isn’t the only thing that makes you happy. Money won’t take the pain away. It will take like the stacking bills or the fear of like losing a house, you know?

Maisie Williams got famous at an incredibly young age.

Williams was just 12 years old when she was cast as Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and the rest is history.

She blew up into a massive star over the next several years as “Game of Thrones” became one of the biggest hits in TV history.

Maisie Williams says being rich didn’t take away her pain. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

However, she clearly had issues off screen that she struggled with. The Mediate report indicates she hinted at trauma related to her dad, but refused to go into detail.

Now, Williams is 25, and it’s been 11 years since “GoT” first premiered on HBO. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long. Time really flies in the entertainment world.

The good news for Williams is she’s managed to avoid the trap so many child stars don’t. Often, child stars fall off a cliff after their first major role.

Maisie Williams talks having money at a young age. (Photo by Simon Lees/SFX Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

She’s continued to land some interesting roles, which doesn’t always happen for young talent. Hopefully, she finds a way to deal with whatever trauma might have impacted her as a kid.