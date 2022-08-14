George R.R. Martin Makes Stunning Claim About ‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunners

George R.R. Martin was allegedly cut out of the creative process in the later seasons of “Game of Thrones.”

The legendary HBO saga ended back in summer 2019, and there’s no doubt most fans were disappointed by the dud of an ending we got.

George R.R. Martin says “Game of Thrones” showrunners pushed him out of the loop. (Credit: HBO)

Well, Martin wants people to know he was pushed “out of the loop” as the show progressed by showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

“By season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” Martin told The New York Times.

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin says the showrunners pushed him out of the loop. (Credit: HBO)

When asked by The NYT why Benioff and Weiss iced out the man responsible for creating “GoT,” he responded with, “I don’t know — you have to ask Dan and David.”

A rep for the two men didn’t give a comment to the Times.

For those of you who might not remember, there was serious outrage about the ending of “Game of Thrones.”

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin says showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff pushed him out of the loop. (Credit: HBO)

Fans had invested nearly a decade of time into the series expecting some kind of epic conclusion. Instead, we got a mini-UN meeting, Bran became king, Arya became Dora the Explorer, Jon went north and Sansa became queen in the north. The only part of the conclusion that made sense was Sansa’s storyline.

The rest of it was laughably bad, and the backlash was immediate and brutal.

Why was the ending of “Game of Thrones” so hated by fans? (Credit: HBO)

It makes sense for Martin to try to separate himself from it as much as possible. Someone has to be held responsible for the garbage ending.

George R.R. Martin tries to distance himself from the ending of “Game of Thrones.” (Credit: HBO)

The “GoT” creator wants people to know it wasn’t his fault! He’d been iced out by as early as season five!

The good news is “House of the Dragon” starts next Sunday. HBO has an opportunity at redemption, and I speak for fans everywhere when I say I hope it takes it.

“Game of Thrones” will always be remembered as incredible, but the ending just can’t be washed away. Let’s hope the network doesn’t screw up the highly-anticipated prequel series!