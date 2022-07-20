HBO Release First Official ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer

HBO released its official trailer for its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, a month before its release.

For those confused by the promotion of the “first trailer,” HBO says past clips of the show were only “teasers.” Below is the trailer:

The silver-haired dragon people are in a much different place here than in Thrones, when Daenerys sails the sea from Essos to the land her family once ruled.

Dragon chronicles a brutal Targaryen civil war that’s set around 200 years before the events of the original series.

HBO RELEASES SPECIAL LOOK AT ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’

The series adapts tales from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel, a historical look at the Targaryen dynasty.

The specific story follows the rule of King Viserys Targaryen and the eventual succession to the Iron Throne. Westeros historians will recall this period as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

Cast members include Paddy Considine as King Viserys, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

A profile on the series this week suggests Dragon will cater to the fans who preferred the early seasons of Thrones, which closely followed Martin’s novel series A Song of Ice & Fire.

Martin told the Hollywood Reporter that Dragon is the story he wanted to tell, while HBO pushed for other prequel topics. Ultimately, Martin got his way and will serve as the executive producer of the series.

Personally, I’m more interested in the mysterious Jon Snow sequel series that is in development than a prequel with an ending that a book already tells. But it’s no lock that HBO will order the Snow series, and Dragon looks promising for what it is.

The country could use more fire, blood, sex, and dragons anyway.

House of the Dragon premieres on Aug. 21