HBO has dropped a special look at “House of the Dragon.”

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series premieres for fans August 21, and it’s one of the most hype series in recent memory.

Despite the lackluster ending to “Game of Thrones,” there’s no doubt the fanbase is still rabid.

Judging from the special inside look at “House of the Dragon,” we’re in for a very fun time.

Again, the ending of “Game of Thrones” was unbelievably disappointing. We invested years in the series. We spent countless hours speculating on how it would all end.

House of the Dragon (Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

When it did, fans were furious. To call it bad would be one hell of an understatement. As Clay said, it was an “unmitigated disaster” after wasting eight years of his life.

“I feel like I've wasted eight years of my life. This was an unmitigated disaster.”—@ClayTravis on the Game of Thrones series finale pic.twitter.com/MUKFVyqv7X — OutKick (@Outkick) May 20, 2019

Now, HBO has a chance to redeem itself with “House of the Dragon.” We’re going to go on a journey with the Targaryens, and I’m here for it.

The Targaryen origin story was one of the most interesting parts of “GoT.” Now, we get the full thing.

House of the Dragon (Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed it doesn’t disappoint! I can’t handle two major letdowns from HBO!