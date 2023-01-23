Magic’s Jonathan Isaac Announces His Return To NBA Action At Church Sermon

Hallelujah!

Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac is one step closer, and a day away, from his return to the NBA.

The 25-year-old forward and former sixth-overall-pick, who’s been away from the game since tearing his ACL on Aug. 2, 2020, dropped an announcement on Sunday that he’ll be available for action against the Boston Celtics Monday.

“He will be returning to the court tomorrow completely healed,” Isaac’s pastor announced, providing a joyful update after Isaac’s near 2.5-year hiatus from the

BREAKING: @JJudahIsaac will be returning to the court tomorrow night against the Boston Celtics, according to his pastor. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/S3JVmWK7ki — The Sixth Man Show (@SixthManShow) January 22, 2023

Isaac is a versatile 6-foot-10 player for Orlando’s budding team, but his off-the-court impact on the basketball community has been just as valuable.

During the 2020 NBA COVID bubble postseason, Isaac was open about standing for the national anthem at a time when Black Lives Matter produced their narrative of kneeling during the anthem.

Isaac was also forthright over not taking the COVID vaccine, contrary to the sweep regulations by the NBA to enforce the jab on their players.

Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac says he isn’t getting the covid vaccine because he has natural immunity and data shows he isn’t at risk at all from covid. Well said: pic.twitter.com/AJmvlNRyff — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2021

His first big step in rehabbing came on Jan. 11 when he played for the Lakeland Magic in his first game since sitting from the injury. Isaac participated in three games for Lakeland this week.

In his 136 appearances for the Magic from 2017 to 2020, Isaac averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Jonathan Isaac is a class act & a man of Christ. God bless him! pic.twitter.com/1xYhFhzJ62 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) October 6, 2021

