Star QB Prospect Commits To Big Ten Program

Mabrey Mettauer is going to be a member of the Wisconsin Badgers.

The four star dual-threat QB in the class of 2024 from Texas announced Saturday that he’ll play for Luke Fickell and the Badgers in college.

Mettauer is viewed as one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2024 class.

Luke Fickell gets another huge recruiting win with Mabrey Mettauer.

Luke Fickell has been on an absolute rampage ever since arriving in Madison, and that should terrify other B1G teams.

Wisconsin’s biggest drawback has always been a lack of consistent QB play. It’s frustrated fans for years.

Well, times are changing. First, Luke Fickell landed a commitment from transfer and former Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. That commitment set the fan base on fire.

Now, he’s followed that up with a commitment from one of the best QBs in the class of 2024. Fickell isn’t playing games. He’s being bold, and that should make Wisconsin fans incredibly happy.

What do fans need to know about Mettauer?

Mabrey Mettauer is a fascinating QB prospect. He’s listed at 6’6″ and 220 pounds with serious dual-threat skills and an awesome arm.

He’s a bit of a late bloomer and flew under the radar for awhile, but that’s all over now. This past season in Texas, he scored a total of 39 touchdowns and had more than 3,200 yards of total offense in 13 games.

Mabrey Mettauer is the definition of a gamer. His mechanics could definitely use some improvement. Most notably, his release is a bit funky, but that’s not something that can’t be ironed out in Madison.

Mabrey Mettauer commits to Wisconsin. (Credit: Mabrey Mettauer/Twitter)

Mabrey Mettauer is the latest big victory for Luke Fickell before he’s even coached a game. A new era is definitely underway in Madison.