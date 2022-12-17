Former Oklahoma QB Commits To Big Ten Program

Nick Evers is headed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The former Oklahoma QB announced on his Instagram Saturday morning that he’s committing to play for Luke Fickell in Madison. He has four years of eligibility left.

The news comes as Brennan Armstrong is reportedly on campus also visiting the Badgers.

Nick Evers is headed to Madtown.

This is huge news for Fickell, the team and fans of the Wisconsin Badgers. The team needs a new QB after Graham Mertz hit the portal, and the team’s new head coach has also made it clear the style will change moving forward.

With Phil Longo running the offense, the Badgers need a guy who can open things up. While Evers only appeared in one game as a redshirt freshman at Oklahoma, he had all the hype in the world coming out of high school.

Luke Fickell lands commitment from Nick Evers. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Now, he’s taking his talents and all that hype with him to Madison. Whenever you can land a former top-10 QB recruit, you know it’s a good day for the program.

To be clear, Evers is incredibly unproven. He needs a lot more reps before fans can get an idea of what he can do, but from a potential standpoint, the sky is the limit.

He has a nice arm, is very athletic and he will likely be a leader for the QB1 role in 2023.

Nick Evers commits to Wisconsin. Will he start for the Badgers? (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell promised change, and landing Nick Evers is one hell of a way to start a new era in Madison. There’s no doubt fans are fired up.