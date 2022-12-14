Former Oklahoma QB And Highly-Touted Recruit Visits Big Ten School

Nick Evers might be taking his talents to the Big Ten.

The former Oklahoma QB and four star QB recruit visited the Wisconsin Badgers, and certainly appears to be open to playing for Luke Fickell.

Evers posted several photos of himself in Wisconsin gear Tuesday night, and while he definitely didn’t commit to the Badgers, he certainly seems to be teasing playing in the B1G.

Nick Evers was a huge recruit coming out of high school.

Before playing for the Sooners this past season, Evers had a bunch of teams after him coming out of high school as a four star recruit.

The dual-threat passer and top-10 QB recruit chose Oklahoma over Florida, Auburn, Cincy, Iowa, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU and several other D1 offers.

Will former Oklahoma QB Nick Evers transfer to Wisconsin? (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Following a train wreck of a year for the Sooners, he jumped in the portal looking for a new home. Given the kind of offense Luke Fickell wants to run, Evers could be the perfect QB to start a new era in Madison.

He’s athletic, has a solid arm and can extend plays when things break. down. That’s the exact kind of player at the QB position Fickell is looking for. Most importantly, he has four years of eligibility remaining.

That means wherever he goes, he could provide stability for years to come.

Nick Evers visits Madison. Where will the former Oklahoma QB go? (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell and the Badgers need a new passer, and judging from the reactions floating around social media, Nick Evers would be welcomed with open arms.