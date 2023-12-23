Maalik Murphy Makes Transfer Decision

Videos by OutKick

Just a few weeks ago, Maalik Murphy announced he’d be transferring out of the Texas Longhorns program.

Murphy’s decision had major implications for the Texas roster, ensuring that Quinn Ewers would have a clearer path to starting in 2024, if he returns. Or even clearing the way for former 5-star recruit Arch Manning.

But Murphy’s decision to leave Texas doesn’t just impact the Longhorns program, as a former 4-star recruit, his next school is set to gain a potentially impactful player. And late Friday night, news broke as to where here’s heading next.

Get excited, Duke fans.

Pete Thamel reported that Murphy has verbally committed to Duke and the Blue Devils new head coach, Manny Diaz.

Sources: Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy has verbally committed to Duke. A formal announcement is expected soon. He’ll be immediately eligible with three years remaining, giving first-year coach Manny Diaz a key building block to start his tenure. pic.twitter.com/1EpDEXaj5q — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 23, 2023

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 15: Maalik Murphy #6 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Maalik Murphy Heading To The ACC

Duke’s Riley Leonard struggled with injuries in 2023 before entering the transfer portal, meaning the Blue Devils desperately needed a new quarterback for 2024.

And Murphy joins a program that continues to raise expectations, nearly pulling off a big upset against Notre Dame in 2023 and set to benefit from a fairly favorable schedule next season. The Blue Devils do have to face Florida State in Durham and have road trips to Miami and Wake Forest. But the non-conference slate of Northwestern, UConn and Middle Tennessee isn’t exactly scary.

It’s a big get for Diaz and Duke, and seems like it could be a good fit for Murphy too. Win-win all around.