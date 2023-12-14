Maalik Murphy Roster Decision Signals Future Of Ewers And Manning

Videos by OutKick

Texas Longhorns backup quarterback Maalik Murphy is entering the transfer portal, ensuring he won’t be with the team as they compete in the College Football Playoff.

Murphy told ESPN that he’s entering the portal despite his connection to the Longhorns program and being “invested” in his team. Despite his love for Texas, he felt it was best for his future for him to enter the portal now.

“I hate it, I hate it,” Murphy said to ESPN. “I’m super invested in this team. Everything that we’ve done along the way and all the work we’ve put in together. It’s hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season.”

“It’s nothing against Texas at all,” Murphy said. “I’m doing this purely for me and my future. In my eyes, I’ll always be a Longhorn and a part of this great team.”

Murphy started two games for the Longhorns in 2023, going 2-0 against Kansas State and BYU. His performance in both was inconsistent, completing 35 of 62 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

AUSTIN, Tex. – Maalik Murphy of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Maalik Murphy Decision Opens Door For Ewers, Manning

Murphy was expected to compete for the Longhorns’ starting quarterback job in 2024. But Ewers has been dropping hints about potentially returning next season, which would mean Murphy would be relegated to being his backup for another season.

Arch Manning now cements his place as the backup in 2024, if Ewers does return. Or he may move up to the starting role, if coach Steve Sarkisian believes he’s ready. Murphy was honest about what he’s looking for in a new school. Somewhere he can start.

“A place where I can play,” he said. “Continue to get better and continue to be around great people and great players. And just do what’s best for me and my career.”

While he wasn’t exactly impressive as a fill-in for Ewers, he left high school as the ninth-highest ranked quarterback in his class. That alone would be enough to draw interest from major programs, and sure enough, reports have said Big Ten, SEC and current Pac-12 teams have checked in. UCLA, for example, needs a quarterback after Dante Moore entered the transfer portal. And they’re located just down the road from Murphy’s hometown in Inglewood.

This doesn’t guarantee that Ewers returns in 2024, but it certainly seems to make it more likely. And makes his health in the Texas-Washington Huskies playoff game that much more important.