Luke Voit Hits MiLB Home Run While Not Wearing Sleeves

Sleeve it to Luke Voit to flex some skin on the plate and hit a dinger.

Voit, a former HR leader in MLB, set off social media Saturday playing for the Triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets when he rocked a short-sleeve look that admittedly upped his swagger on the plate.

He sent the pitch flying in the bottom of the eighth inning, right into the scoreboard, against the Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders. The score was a bit overdue considering the 7-1 deficit, but Voit still made the at-bat memorable with his makeshift V-neck uniform.

WATCH:

Who needs sleeves?



Luke Voit homers off the scoreboard! pic.twitter.com/lCSBsuF9lC — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 2, 2023

Voit signed a contract with the New York Yankees on June 12. He previously played for the Bombers from 2018 to 2021. The vet led MLB in homers (22) during the 2020 season, which was cut short by COVID.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 17: Luke Voit #59 of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Voit’s no wimp … he’s clearly showing off his pythons with those short sleeves!

Injuries in ‘21 led to his fall from MLB’s spotlight. Since 2021, Voit has struggled to stay in the majors. Voit joined the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2023 season but was designated for assignment on June 2.

No matter where he plays, the 32-year-old slugger knows how to flex major muscle.