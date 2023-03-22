Luke Fickell Provides Important QB Update For Wisconsin Fans: ‘Kinda Kept His Mouth Shut’

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai is apparently doing a lot of work and not much speaking.

Luke Fickell brought in the former star SMU passer for a single season of action in Madison, and he likes what he’s seen from the sixth-year senior.

Not only is Fickell impressed by the attitude Mordecai has brought, but he’s done it in a humble way.

Wisconsin fans have high expectations for Tanner Mordecai. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell praises Tanner Mordecai.

“Tanner in particular, he’s done a phenomenal job. He’s been everything that I hoped for in the sense that he came in, kinda kept his mouth shut, went to work. (He) proved a lot of things, I think, not just to me and the coaches but to the players,” Fickell explained to the media during a Monday press conference, according to Rivals.

The Badgers head coach further added, “Mordecai in particular has been a great example. I think he’s embraced the unique cultures and the guys in that locker room, and hasn’t walked in and expected to be handed anything. He’s done it in a humble way, with an incredible work ethic.”

Luke Fickell praises Tanner Mordecai. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mordecai has a huge role to play.

In order for the Wisconsin Badgers to have a big 2023 season, Tanner Mordecai needs to live up to expectations.

He put up video game numbers at SMU. His stats resembled something games would see on “NCAA 14.” The past two seasons, he threw for 72 touchdowns and 7,152 yards.

Those are monster numbers. Now, Tanner Mordecai is tasked with leading a Wisconsin offense that hasn’t been good in years. Not only have the Badgers been mediocre at best on offense, but the passing attack was atrocious under Graham Mertz.

Mordecai, who is a lock for the QB1 role, will be responsible for turning it around. It certainly sounds like he’s doing all the right things. In the era of social media hype, Fickell made it clear he’s keeping his mouth shut and just going to work. I might be an old man yelling at the clouds, but that’s the mentality I want from a QB.

Will Tanner Mordecai be a star for the Wisconsin Badgers? (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week one starts September 2 against Buffalo at Camp Randall in Madison. Fans truly can’t wait.