Luke Combs Shares First Look At Tricked-Out Nashville Bar That Has Something Cool And Unique For Everyone

Luke Combs is making sure that you never have your heartbroken by serving you all of the long neck, ice cold beers. The two-time, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is the next country music star to get his own bar on Nashville’s famous Lower Broadway.

The multi-level honky tonk is going to be pretty expansive. It’s going to have everything that you could possibly ask for in the same bar.

Considering that Combs has one of the biggest names in music right now, it’s only right that his bar is going to be the largest entertainment complex on the famous strip in Music City. He, in partnership with the Opry Entertainment Group, will take over the Wildhorse Saloon on 120 Second Avenue North and overhaul the entire 69,000-square-foot space.

Combs’ bar will feature three interior levels and a rooftop bar and host up to 3,200 patrons. Every last detail will be personalized to reflect Combs’ career and personality, and it will be unlike any other bar in the city.

Luke Combs shared a preview of the inside and it looks awesome.

One floor will be called ‘The Still,’ which will feature a songwriter’s lounge. It will include an additional bar for a “world class bourbon experience.”

The Still Rendering pic.twitter.com/4iHxPakW6A — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 25, 2023

The venue will also feature a sports bar, which is something that lacks on Broadway, and will cater to legalized sports betting.

Sports Bar Rendering pic.twitter.com/X4CRzdIWHy — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 25, 2023

Another section will showcase a craft cocktail bar that is on-par with the other newer bars on Broadway.

Specialty Bar Rendering pic.twitter.com/1QEOKva3P4 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 25, 2023

There is also the classic honky tonk area.

Honky Tonk Rendering pic.twitter.com/OtErIuT3rq — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 25, 2023

And then, of course, there is the rooftop.

In addition to the standard bar portion of the venue, it will also feature an intimate, 1,500-patron concert venue. This is part of a larger trend on Lower Broadway, as Eric Church is including a similar concert hall within his new bar.

Concert Hall Rendering pic.twitter.com/Na7q5G3Dbs — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 25, 2023

A name has yet to be announced for Combs’ venue, but he did say that it is inspired by his first No. 1 hit and debut single ‘Hurricane.’ Other sections will be inspired by his songs.

For example, the part of the bar that caters to bachelorette parties will be called ‘Beautiful Crazy.’

Luke Combs’ bar is still a few years away.

As for the location itself, the Wildhorse Saloon (which he is taking over) is where Combs played many of his first shows in Nashville. It holds a special place in his heart, and now it’s his!

[Nashville] is such a destination now. It’s kinda like redneck Vegas a little bit down here, you know what I mean? This space has an opportunity to scratch more than one itch for people. It’s not just a bar. It’s not just a concert venue, and it’s not just a sports bar. With the space, it can check a lot of boxes for a lot of different people. — Luke Combs, via The Tennessean

Although the plans for Combs’ Broadway venue are in the works, renovations may not begin until late 2023 or early 2024. It’s going to be a little while until it opens, but once it does, it will be one of the more popular spots in Music City!