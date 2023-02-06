Videos by OutKick

Eric Church is the next country music star to put his name on a bar in Nashville. ‘Chief’s,’ aptly named after his first Platinum album, is set to open on later this year and details make it sound like it’s going to be the coolest spot on Lower Broadway.

Turn the quiet up on Broadway. Nashville 2023. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/BEs2yF9vm0 — Eric Church (@ericchurch) October 28, 2022

Church purchased the building, which will be located right next to John Rich’s Redneck Riviera, for $24.5 million with Ben Weprin. Weprin founded A.J. Capital Partners, which is best known for its ownership of Graduate Hotels.

Every inch of Chief’s is going to tell a story and it all ties back to Church’s childhood, upbringing and career. Sirius XM The Highway radio host Storme Warren recently toured the soon-to-open venue.

He loved what he saw, especially the dueling piano bar, but noted that one floor in particular had a “striking resemblance to a TGI Fridays.”

Erich Church’s Broadway bar, Chief’s. (Image courtesy: Ebie PR)

Warren isn’t wrong and Weprin conceded that notion after talking to his wife.

[Weprin] goes, ‘I would be really angry because I’m so personally connected to this bar and everything about it. And I think I was really angry at first. But then my wife goes, well, Storme’s not wrong.’ — Storme Warren

The rest of the bar does not look anything like a chain restaurant. It sounds awesome.

[Weprin] showed me the renderings of the entire bar. Four levels, an entire entertainment venue that looks like the Ryman Auditorium inside. — Storme Warren

Chief’s entertainment venue will not be just another stage in the middle of the bar. Church previously revealed that it will hold 470 people with a studio for live broadcasting and that the plan is to host a lot of intimate live events, including a few exclusive shows of his own.

Eric Church’s bar will also serve legit food.

Warren also spoke about the “barbecue joint” that will serve food inside Chief’s. Church is from North Carolina, so his bar is going to host one of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ restaurants on the rooftop, which overlooks the city skyline.

It’s gonna be more of a storyteller/songwriter, stories about my life, challenges I’ve had, songs that relate to that, just me being on a stage, no mics, no gear, just me…. I’m gonna walk around. It’s not going to be [me in] a set position, it’s going to be a little bit like a Broadway show… It’s gonna be fun. — Eric Church on Sirius XM The Highway

Scott, who owns five other locations across the South, is a James Beard award-winner so it’s not going to be your run-of-the-mill barbecue spot.

While checking out the new space, Warren noticed that the “attention to detail is unparalleled.” The entire bar relates to something in Church’s life.

I mean, everything is an Easter egg. You thought Taylor Swift had Easter eggs? The entire bar is an Easter egg for Eric Church’s entire career. Everything has meaning. — Storme Warren

One of those “Easter eggs” will be the original sign from The Fiddle And Steel, the Printer’s Alley bar where Church got his start after finding it difficult to book gigs on Broadway. That was part of the reason Church wanted to own a bar on Lower Broadway— as a representation of how far he has come.

Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn’t even attempt a project like this if I didn’t think it would be the best, so that’s what Chief’s will be: the best. — Eric Church on Sirius XM The Highway

While an official date has not yet been set, Chief’s will open this year. Church joins Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Kid Rock and John Rich in their Broadway bar ownership.