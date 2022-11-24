Luka Doncic Labels Eastern Conference Duo NBA’s Best

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had high praise for a pair of Celtics on Wednesday. And that was before his Mavs squad lost to Boston.

Asked by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon who the NBA’s best duo is, Doncic wasted little time acknowledging Boston’s pairing of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. “They’re probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too,” Doncic said.

Luka, who scored a game-high 42 points in the Mavericks’ 13-point loss, continued his praise of the Beantown pair. “Just watching their game,” added Doncic. “I think a lot of people can see that. I think the way they play. I know people try to separate them but they fit together, they went to the Finals last year, so I think those two are really great players.”

Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic squared off in Boston on Wednesday night. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images).

Luka Doncic Leads The NBA In Points Per Game

Those who witnessed last night’s performance by Tatum and Brown would have a hard time arguing Doncic’s stats. Boston’s duo entered Wednesday as the league’s highest-scoring duo. And that won’t soon change. The Celtics stars poured in a combined 68 points.

And Luka isn’t just impressed with Boston’s pair of 20something stars (Brown is 26, Tatum 24). He’s equally as intrigued by the team itself. The Celtics are an Eastern Conference best 14-4, despite having significant injuries.

“They have one of the best records and they’re missing I think a key guy, [Robert] Williams III,” Doncic told ESPN. “I am impressed by his game, have always liked his game. So with him being out, and them having this record, that’s why I said that.”

Dallas Is 8th In The Western Conference

If Doncic sounds envious of Boston, you can’t blame him. After Luka’s 34 points per game, the Mavs’ next-leading scorer is center Christian Wood at just a touch over 17 per night. The lack of Tatum-Brown like help has taken its toll on Doncic, but he doesn’t seem to mind.

“Some games I’m really tired, because it’s a lot of basketball, for two years I never stopped playing basketball, but I’m just happy to play basketball,” Doncic added.

Fortunately for Doncic, he’ll have more than a month between dates with the Celtics’ dynamic duo. January 5th is the next scheduled meeting between Luka Doncic’s Mavericks and the Celts.

