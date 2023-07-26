MMA Fighter Lucero Acosta Trains Underwater In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Lucero Acosta’s training routine apparently involves hitting the pool in a bikini.

The 3-2 pro MMA fighter from Mexico might not have many bouts under her belt, but she’s doing her best to make a name for herself in Combate Global.

As we all know, you have to be willing to generate attention if you want any shot of being successful in the fight game.

Jake Paul isn’t even a legit boxer, but people buy PPVs because he knows how to make himself the center of attention. It’s a pretty impressive skill.

Lucero Acosta knows how to go viral.

It looks like Acosta also has some of it, judging from a recent training video. She threw on a bikini, hopped in a pool and started throwing punches and strikes like she was a Navy SEAL preparing for deployment.

Will it translate to wins in the octagon? Your guess is as good as mine, but it’s definitely interesting. Plus, Acosta isn’t exactly very famous just yet.

That means she can use all the attention she can get.

Training underwater is a bold strategy.

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about whether or not underwater training is a good idea. In theory, I guess it would make throwing punches in real life less exhausting if you’re used to doing it underwater with pressure on you.

That’s pure speculation on my part, but logically, I think it makes sense, right? Everything is going to feel heavier underwater.

Lucero Acosta trains underwater in a bikini. (Credit: Getty Images)

Past that, I don’t have a clue. Having said that, Acosta is a 3-2 pro fighter. She has a trio of wins under her belt. Clearly, the Mexican-born fighter must be doing something right.

If it happens to go viral, all the better. Again, the fight game is all about attention, and Lucero Acosta is getting eyeballs on her.

Welcome to the show, folks. It should be fun to see how this pays off in the octagon.