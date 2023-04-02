Videos by OutKick

Kim Mulkey led LSU women’s basketball to its first-ever national championship appearance in just her second year as head coach, but it might not even be the coolest thing to come out of the Final Four. The 60-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer might end up on a Lil Wayne track when it’s all said and done!

Mulkey, who left Baylor for Baton Rouge in April of 2021, won three national titles with the Bears, reached five Final Fours, and made the NCAA Tournament in all but one year. When she took over the Tigers, there was an expectation that she would succeed.

The success, though, came much quicker than anyone might have predicted.

LSU lost just two games all season, to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 Tennessee, and will face Iowa in the national championship game on Sunday night. Lil Wayne will be watching.

Weezy, a New Orleans-native, rocks heavy with the Tigers. He voiced their hype video from the Final Four and FaceTimed the players after the win over Virginia Tech.

Wayne even called Mulkey “Ma.”

Mulkey, from Hammond, Louisiana, played her college ball at Louisiana Tech. She is from The Boot, but her ex-husband lives in Texas.

Technically, Baylor might also be considered an “ex.”

As such, upon returning to the Lone Star State for the Final Four, Mulkey donned a cowboy hat and sang the famous George Strait tune. All (one) of her exes live in Texas.

Mulkey’s rendition of The King of Country’s smash hit might soon end up as a Lil Wayne sample. Tunechi joined ESPN’s alternate Final Four broadcast on Friday and sparked one up.

Lil Wayne commenting on the Final Four while blazing is the TV analysis we all needed pic.twitter.com/U5Sh1I6XBC — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 1, 2023

While on the air, Lil Wayne was introduced to Mulkey’s singing voice. He said that he wanted to sample the head coach on one of his tracks.

On Saturday, a day later, Mulkey was asked about her connection to Mr. Carter.

Lil Wayne is from Louisiana. For those of you who don’t know he’s a famous rapper… he’s a treat. He even likes my country music! — Kim Mulkey

If LSU wins the national title, keep an eye out for Lil Wayne to drop a banger that features Mulkey singing Strait. Now wouldn’t that be something?!