Star College Hooper Caitlin Clark Gets Ridiculous Technical In LSU Title Victory

Videos by OutKick

The first half of Sunday’s NCAA women’s national championship game between LSU and Iowa produced terrible officiating calls against the Tigers.

In the name of parity, the refs are now shafting the Iowa Hawkeyes (2) with questionable calls in the second.

LSU won the title 102-85 on Sunday.

Did Clark Deserve The Tech?

The most egregious of the calls dropped against Iowa in the third quarter.

Referees issued a technical against Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark. The offense: throwing a ball off the court during a timeout. The pettiest call against Iowa came on the biggest stage, making it even more of a ridiculous decision by the ref.

(Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

WATCH:

Caitlin Clark got a tech for thispic.twitter.com/KrvlTUmFYz — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 2, 2023

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Clark received her fourth foul of the game, putting Lisa Bluder’s Iowa on edge as time dwindled for a comeback.

Iowa led a strong surge out of the half. Facing a 17-point deficit at the break, Iowa played with more bite in the third, outscoring Kim Mulkey’s LSU, 22-16. Halfway through the third, Iowa led a nine-point rally.

Despite Iowa’s first-half troubles, Clark had a phenomenal first half: drilling four of her first five three-point attempts and scoring 16 points to keep the Hawkeyes in the game.

The only player to outshine Clark in the first was LSU’s Jasmine Carson. The senior guard scored 21 points.

LSU forward Angel Reese had a strong troll job on Clark as the game started to wrap. Reese went to Clark and started gloating, pointing to her finger for an early celebration of LSU’s championship.

Did Caitlin Clark deserve the tech? Let us know in the comments.

This is absolute shit, sorry.



Caitlyn Clark gets a little frustrated and they call a technical foul, IN THIS GAME? pic.twitter.com/v82OnOtVZJ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 2, 2023